WealthStone Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,180 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup set a $38.00 target price on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

