Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stake Boosted by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors makes up 1.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 65,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRI. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,977. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

