Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on CBS (NYSE:CBS)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the media conglomerate’s stock.

CBS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CBS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CBS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,961. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CBS has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in CBS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,000,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after buying an additional 1,457,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,879 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 191,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBS by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,052 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after buying an additional 916,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBS by 5,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295,299 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,435,000 after buying an additional 3,236,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in CBS by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,137,986 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,682,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

