Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital upgraded LGF-B from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

LGF-B stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

LGF-B Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

