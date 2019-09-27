Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) PT Lowered to $10.50

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $10.75 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:WMC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 943.01, a quick ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.