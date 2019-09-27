Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Shares Down 0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

