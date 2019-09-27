Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (CVE:WI) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 10,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 24,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of $11.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

About Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI)

The Western Investment Company Of Canada Limited operates as an automotive glass service company. It engages in the repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company provides its services at 7 retail locations, as well as by 22 mobile repair and installation units.

