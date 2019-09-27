Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WNEB. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

WNEB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $258.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

