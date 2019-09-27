White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,800,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

