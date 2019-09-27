White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Fitbit worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIT. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fitbit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fitbit by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fitbit by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.80 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of Fitbit stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 196,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,832. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.59 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

