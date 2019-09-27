White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 1,904 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,548. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

