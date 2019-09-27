Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is Steadfast Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Steadfast Capital Management LP cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,317,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,396,835 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 3.9% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.85% of Williams Companies worth $289,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 360.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,679.2% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock remained flat at $$24.13 during trading on Friday. 2,187,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,895. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

