Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 178.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 109,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,895. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.