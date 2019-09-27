Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $57.90. 4,246,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

