Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.05 on Friday, reaching $387.87. 749,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

