Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

