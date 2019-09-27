Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 223 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 252,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 317,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $349.92. The company had a trading volume of 762,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.78 and a 200-day moving average of $349.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $369.13.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

