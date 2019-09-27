Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.86

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $246.86 and traded as low as $221.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 22,579 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wincanton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

