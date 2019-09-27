WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRW. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Investec upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective (up from GBX 245 ($3.20)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262.45 ($3.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

