Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 7,094 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,771,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,420,000 after acquiring an additional 918,607 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 233.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,588,000 after acquiring an additional 393,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $65.02. 789,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

