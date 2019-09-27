Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $220.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,678. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.