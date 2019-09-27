Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Flex by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Flex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 906,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $81,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,220 shares of company stock valued at $455,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

