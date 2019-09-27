Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 5,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone acquired 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.