Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $155.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.69.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 57.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

