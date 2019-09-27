Yield Shares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Announces $0.13 — Dividend

Yield Shares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YYY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,263. Yield Shares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

