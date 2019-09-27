York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 614,673 shares during the quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of NuVasive worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,061,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 244,989 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $9,671,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $5,998,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,529. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.