York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Makes New $22.07 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,511,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,000. Change Healthcare accounts for about 0.9% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,483,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,933,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $10,950,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CHNG traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. Cowen began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In other Change Healthcare news, Director Bansi Nagji purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,950 over the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

