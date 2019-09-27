Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. BEST posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. BEST has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

