Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.01. 211,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,728. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.