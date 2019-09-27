Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cree posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cree by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,645 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cree by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,459 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000.

Shares of CREE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 784,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,098. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $69.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

