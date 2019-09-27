Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). DHT reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 1,822,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 146,983 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of DHT by 792.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,666. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.