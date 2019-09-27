Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mary K. Weddle bought 2,300 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 46.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after buying an additional 303,402 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 212,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,083. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

