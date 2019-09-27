Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.73 Million

Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report sales of $301.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.60 million and the highest is $304.20 million. Crocs posted sales of $261.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 489,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

