Zacks: Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.51 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

MNTA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $67,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,762 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,080,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.