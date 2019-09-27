Zacks: Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.51 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

MNTA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $67,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,762 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,080,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

