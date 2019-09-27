Zacks: Analysts Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. QAD posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of QADA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 82,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,401. The company has a market cap of $916.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.09. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,382,095 shares in the company, valued at $196,668,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,429,873 shares in the company, valued at $181,580,494.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,895 shares of company stock worth $2,355,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in QAD by 150.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 25.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in QAD by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

