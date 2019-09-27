Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.33. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,268,799.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 28,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $752,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,310. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 14,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,101. The stock has a market cap of $335.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

