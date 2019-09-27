Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) also reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $357,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at $24,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLBK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $32.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

