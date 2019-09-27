Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,511,000 after buying an additional 707,375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,657,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,184,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,359,000 after buying an additional 259,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,958,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,930,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,755,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

