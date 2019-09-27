Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 186,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,149. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.