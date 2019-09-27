Zacks Investment Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,298,239 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $826,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,887 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $111,274,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 60.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 265,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,503 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $63,623,000 after buying an additional 97,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,294 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.93. 130,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,470. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

