Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.75.

NYSE BIO traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.25. 12,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,813. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.05 and a 1-year high of $348.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hertia sold 5,195 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.57, for a total value of $1,748,481.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,190.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

