Zacks Investment Management Takes $949,000 Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,758,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $76,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $373,830. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,137. The firm has a market cap of $981.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

