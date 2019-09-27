Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

CARE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

CARE stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth $25,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth $7,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth $2,600,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bank and Trust (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.