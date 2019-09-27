Zacks Investment Research Lowers JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JSTTY stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

