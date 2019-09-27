Zacks Investment Research Lowers Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Linx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Linx stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Linx during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $912,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

