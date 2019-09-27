Zacks Investment Research Lowers Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) to Sell

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Catastrophe Risk Management. Third Point engages in underwriting property, auto, workers compensation, and crop quota share contracts for insurance and reinsurance companies. It also underwrites property catastrophe exposures and writes excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 8,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,874. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

