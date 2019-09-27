Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.63 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.82.

HDB traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $57.84. 147,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 67.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

