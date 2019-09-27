Zetacoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,926.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $214,822.00 and approximately $9,926.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,096.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.02710796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00890861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,338,376 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

