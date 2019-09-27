ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Zim Corp (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.08. ZIM shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ZIM had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

