Zipper (ZIP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001133 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002802 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 402.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

